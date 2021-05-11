GPD promotes pedestrian and bicyclist safety through High Visibility Enforcement Detail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -1,142 people have been stopped as part of the Gainesville Police Department’s High Visibility Enforcement Detail.

The program is funded by a $35,000 Florida Department of Transportation contract awarded in March. The goal of the program is to increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety through education.

Since the program began, more than 1,000 pedestrians and bicyclists have been contacted. 188 vehicles have also been stopped. Officers give those they contact informational pamphlets.

133 warnings have been issued by GPD officers. Just two citations were given. The program is set to end on Friday.

