GPD promotes pedestrian and bicyclist safety through High Visibility Enforcement Detail

(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -1,142 people have been stopped as part of the Gainesville Police Department’s High Visibility Enforcement Detail.

The program is funded by a $35,000 Florida Department of Transportation contract awarded in March. The goal of the program is to increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety through education.

RELATED STORY: GPD offers verbal warnings for pedestrian ordinance, activist concerned the law could have a negative impact

Since the program began, more than 1,000 pedestrians and bicyclists have been contacted. 188 vehicles have also been stopped. Officers give those they contact informational pamphlets.

133 warnings have been issued by GPD officers. Just two citations were given. The program is set to end on Friday.

RELATED STORY: FDOT completes pedestrian safety improvements along University Avenue

