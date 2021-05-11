Grace Pharmacy is giving out free vials of insulin for people with type 2 diabetes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A donation of insulin is allowing the pharmacy at Grace Marketplace to giveaway doses for free.

Grace Pharmacy is giving away 10 milliliter vials of Humulin “N” and “R” for people with type 2 diabetes, a prescription is not required. The supply of Humulin “R” expires July 31st while the Humulin “N” expires on December 31st.

The pharmacy is on Northeast 28th Avenue and is open Monday through Friday from 1 to 5 pm and is free to anyone you don’t have to be a resident there.

