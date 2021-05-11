Advertisement

Help choose pioneering women to appear on US quarters

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their...
So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their likeness will be out next year.(Source: U.S. Mint/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What pioneering American woman would you like to see featured on a run of U.S. quarters?

The National Women’s History Museum, the U.S. Mint and the Bipartisan Women’s Caucus wants to know your ideas for the new American Women Quarters Program.

The person you pick must be deceased.

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor.

Coins with their likeness will be out next year. Their faces will be on one side of the quarters, with first president George Washington on the front.

The public can nominate iconic American women via a web portal set up by the National Women’s History Museum, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will make the final selections.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is assisting with the fund.
Reinhart family releases first public statement
A lightning strike hit I-10 Monday morning, sending a piece of the road through a truck's...
Lightning sends chunk of I-10 pavement through truck’s windshield in Florida
North-central Florida counties and cities will receive more than a quarter of a billion dollars...
NCFL to receive over $250M in stimulus money
Tim Tebow could be suiting up for the Jacksonville Jaguars next season, according to an NFL...
Jacksonville Jaguars planning to sign Tim Tebow
Ocala police officer saves woman from fire

Latest News

A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Rockets kill 2 Israelis; 26 die in Gaza as Israel hits Hamas
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
An ambulance and police trucks are parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia,...
School shooting in Russia kills 9 people; suspect arrested
A forecast from the University of Washington says 65% of Americans will be fully vaccinated by...
Poll: Most in US who remain unvaccinated need convincing