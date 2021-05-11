Long lines and empty pumps persist in panhandle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Gas distribution problems resulting from the cyberattack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline are causing long lines and empty pumps in the Florida panhandle.

State officials are urging residents to remain calm and avoid panic buying.

There were two scenarios at gas stations in the state’s capital city Tuesday.

Empty stations drained of all fuel and others with long lines full of drivers fighting for a full tank.

Tallahassee resident Dondre Thompson came to the pump expecting a long wait.

“I’ve already been to like 15 gas stations around the east side of Tallahassee so I’m on E. I’m just trying to get some gas,” said Thompson.

Florida Director of Consumer Services Rick Kimsey told us a perfect storm of separate issues has resulted in the distribution problems.

“It started with a fuel quality issue in the Western Panhandle. That coupled with a nationwide driver shortage for petroleum truck drivers and then the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline,” said Kimsey.

Kimsey doesn’t expect the problem to spread statewide, as much of the Peninsula gets its gas from the ports.

He said even in the Panhandle there’s plenty of fuel.

It’s just a matter of getting it to the pump fast enough to keep up with demand, which is skyrocketing due to panic buying.

“Any pressure on the system is going to make the situation worse,” said Kimsey.

Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried put out a video on Twitter urging Floridians to refrain from panic buying.

“Fuel is continuing to move around our state,” said Fried.

We witnessed firsthand how panic can breed panic while speaking with Tallahassee resident Aryn Rosenbaum.

“Everyone’s panicking unfortunately and I only have an eighth of a tank, so unfortunately I have to panic too,” said Rosenbaum.

When the pipeline will come back online isn’t entirely clear.

In the meantime, the state is working on finding other means to deliver fuel to impacted areas.

Director Kimsen told us if you are in a situation where you need gas now, try to only take what you need.

Gas is on the way.

