Advertisement

Man arrested after tiger seen in video outside his Houston home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas man who had been free on bond from a murder charge has been arrested after neighbors found a pet tiger wandering around a Houston neighborhood.

Houston police tweeted that 26-year-old Victor Hugo Cuevas was taken into custody Monday night, charged with felony evading arrest.

Police had said they believed the tiger had belonged to Cuevas, but his attorney denied that the cat belonged to him or that it was in his care.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet...
Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet tiger seen wandering a Houston neighborhood belongs to Cuevas.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)

Police said the tiger’s whereabouts are not known. They say that Cuevas returned the tiger to his house, then drove it away as officers arrived.

Video taken Sunday night shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy. No shots were fired.

Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is assisting with the fund.
Reinhart family releases first public statement
At around 7:45 Saturday evening Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze at the corner...
Hawthorne man loses home of 60 years due to an unexpected fire
Gainesville city commissioners are listening to proposals to develop parking lot 10 in the...
Gainesville’s parking lot 10 has been home to outdoor dining during COVID-19, but the land could soon be developed
Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
Data breach by former employee exposes 1,500+ in University of Florida Health Shands system

Latest News

911 calls from a murder-suicide that rocked North Central Florida are being released. This...
911 call sheds light on Minde Reinhart’s plea for help to find her sons
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises return
Police later arrested a 26-year-old man they believe to be the tiger's owner. He is charged...
Police say man fled with tiger seen roaming Houston neighborhood
Gainesville's outgoing Equal Opportunity Director wants to leave, according to the Mayor
Gainesville's outgoing Equal Opportunity Director wants to leave, according to the Mayor