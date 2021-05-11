Marion County residents aid in hurricane recovery efforts on the panhandle

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of Marion County residents is helping homeless people living in the panhandle.

It started in 2018 after Hurricane Michael ripped through Florida’s panhandle, and Hurricane Sally only made things worse in 2020.

That’s why the Democratic Veterans Caucus of Florida have continued their efforts in Bay County.

“We want to help the citizens of Bay County,” Danny Fuqua said.

Fuqua is the Vice President of the veteran organization.

He will be hand delivering a 22-foot Penske truck filled with different items Thursday evening.

“Military, we never stop serving. Now we may have retired or left the military but in our hearts and our blood, we always believe that we need to continue to serve,” Fuqua added.

A majority of the donations will be going to roughly 200 homeless high school students.

When President of the Marion County chapter of the Democratic Veterans Caucus, Mary Savage heard just how many people this would benefit, she knew she needed to help.

“When I got word of how many young people in Bay County, teenagers, high school young people, who are considered homeless, I had to do something,” Savage said.

So she organized a donation drive and Tuesday afternoon those items were loaded up into Fuqua’s truck.

“The panhandle it is where a lot of people who are down on their luck go I’ve heard. There was enormous flooding with Hurricane Sally in 2020, as I understand, so when I learned about the situation, I wanted to do something so I just organized this drive,” Savage added.

After asking around her work, Karen Fleetwood donated a variety of different items including clothes, sheets and furniture.

“I have a friend who lives in that area and in just talking, I know it has been going on for a while, she told me in an email, she’s still trying to get things done for her property, her house is still being repaired, she’s still trying to get things, like she couldn’t even get a new microwave. She had been waiting for a microwave for over two months,” Marion County DVCF Member Karen Fleetwood said.

A hundred dollars will also go towards buying gift cards for the teens.

