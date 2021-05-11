Advertisement

MCSO: Florida man arrested in nunchuck attack

The attack seems to be connected to a set of DVDs that were borrowed, but not returned.
The attack seems to be connected to a set of DVDs that were borrowed, but not returned.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after Marion County Deputies say he attacked another man with a pair of wooden nunchaku, also known as “nunchucks”.

Hewitt Watkins, 35, was arrested on Sunday, May 9, 2021, after deputies say he hit the man with the nunchucks over several DVDs that where lent, but not returned.

No word as of the publishing of this article on the extent of the injuries to the victim.

Watkins is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Marion County Detention Center, his next court date is set for June 8.

