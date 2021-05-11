NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This Circle K on Northwest 39th Avenue is one of many gas stations across North Central Florida with bags covering pumps with no gas to sell.

RELATED STORY: Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack

This comes as prices were already starting to rise as people start traveling more, and the pipeline hack on Friday isn’t helping the supply. Drivers say they’ve had to go to as many as five gas stations just to fill up, many ended up at the Kangaroo and Shell on Northwest 92nd Court.

“I’m close to here so I was thinking about going home, grabbing the other car, and coming back here and filling up because at least they have gas and it looks like other people have the same idea,” said William Murphy. “It feels like I should be looking at the weather channel for a hurricane.”

Gas stations across North Central Florida are feeling the effects of the #ColonialPipeline shutdown. This is what many drivers are finding in our area. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/H7WPw85pLm — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) May 11, 2021

“I feel like everybody should start getting gas now because I saw on Facebook it’s going to be bad to get gas here for a while,” said Michael Waingrow. “I won’t be doing that much traveling if the gas prices are this bad.”

An employee at the Circle K said she has no idea when they’ll be getting more gas and right now there’s no timeline on when the pipeline will fully reopen.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.