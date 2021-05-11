Advertisement

Newberry City Commissioners vote to keep same ACSO deputies in Monday night’s meeting

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new sheriff in town means the same deputies will patrol the streets of Newberry.

In January, Newberry Commissioners voted to withdraw from their law enforcement contract with the Alachua County Sheriffs Office because the cost jumped 16 percent in 1 year. Once Sheriff Clovis Watson took office, negotiations resumed.

A new 5 year proposal calls for a 3.75 percent annual increase, commissioners voted to have city staff formalize that agreement.

In that zoom meeting video you could see Commissioner Rick Coleman, in January we told you Coleman had to be put on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. He has been steadily on the mend and Monday night was his first city meeting since January.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is assisting with the fund.
Reinhart family releases first public statement
A lightning strike hit I-10 Monday morning, sending a piece of the road through a truck's...
Lightning sends chunk of I-10 pavement through truck’s windshield in Florida
North-central Florida counties and cities will receive more than a quarter of a billion dollars...
NCFL to receive over $250M in stimulus money
Tim Tebow could be suiting up for the Jacksonville Jaguars next season, according to an NFL...
Jacksonville Jaguars planning to sign Tim Tebow
Ocala police officer saves woman from fire

Latest News

Gainesville's Equal Opportunity Director submitted her resignation letter, but some...
Gainesville’s outgoing Equal Opportunity Director wants to leave, according to the Mayor
Disney World could face new competition if social media companies take advantage of a loophole...
Theme park loophole creates opportunity to skirt Florida social media censorship bill
Gainesville's Equal Opportunity Director submitted her resignation letter, but some...
Gainesville’s Equal Opportunity Director is resigning, but city commissioners are fighting to keep her
Gainesville’s Equal Opportunity Director is resigning, but city commissioners are fighting to...
Gainesville's Equal Opportunity Director is resigning, but city commissioners are fighting to keep her