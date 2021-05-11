Newberry City Commissioners vote to keep same ACSO deputies in Monday night’s meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new sheriff in town means the same deputies will patrol the streets of Newberry.

In January, Newberry Commissioners voted to withdraw from their law enforcement contract with the Alachua County Sheriffs Office because the cost jumped 16 percent in 1 year. Once Sheriff Clovis Watson took office, negotiations resumed.

A new 5 year proposal calls for a 3.75 percent annual increase, commissioners voted to have city staff formalize that agreement.

In that zoom meeting video you could see Commissioner Rick Coleman, in January we told you Coleman had to be put on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. He has been steadily on the mend and Monday night was his first city meeting since January.

