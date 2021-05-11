Advertisement

Ocala police searching for suspect in credit card fraud case

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officers are searching for a woman who they say committed credit card fraud.

Officers say she used a card that was reported missing by a woman who had been shopping at the Walmart on East Silver Springs Boulevard.

The victim then got a fraud notice from her bank showing a $1,200 purchase was made at the same Walmart.

