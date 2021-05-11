Ocala police searching for suspect in credit card fraud case

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officers are searching for a woman who they say committed credit card fraud.

Officers say she used a card that was reported missing by a woman who had been shopping at the Walmart on East Silver Springs Boulevard.

The victim then got a fraud notice from her bank showing a $1,200 purchase was made at the same Walmart.

