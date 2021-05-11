Advertisement

Russian officials: School shooting in Kazan kills 8 people

Four male and three female eighth-grade students have reportedly died in the shooting. A...
Four male and three female eighth-grade students have reportedly died in the shooting. A teacher was also killed.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - A gunman attacked a school Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing eight people — seven students and a teacher — and leaving 21 other people hospitalized with wounds, Russian officials said.

Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic where Kazan is the capital, said Tuesday that four male and three female eighth-grade students have died in the shooting. Minnikhanov’s press service later added that a teacher was also killed.

“The terrorist has been arrested, (he is) 19 years old. A firearm is registered in his name. Other accomplices haven’t been established, an investigation is underway,” Minnikhanov said after visiting the school, adding that security had been restored to the school.

According to Tatarstan health officials, 21 people were hospitalized with wounds after the attack, including 18 children, six of them in intensive care.

Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency reported earlier that 11 people had been killed in the Kazan school shooting. There was no way to immediately reconcile the differing death tolls.

Authorities said additional security measures were put into place in all schools in Kazan, a city 700 kilometers (430 miles) east of Moscow.

Police opened a criminal investigation into the shooting. Footage of the school building Tuesday showed dozens of ambulances lined up in front of the entrance.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly carried out by students.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is assisting with the fund.
Reinhart family releases first public statement
A lightning strike hit I-10 Monday morning, sending a piece of the road through a truck's...
Lightning sends chunk of I-10 pavement through truck’s windshield in Florida
North-central Florida counties and cities will receive more than a quarter of a billion dollars...
NCFL to receive over $250M in stimulus money
Tim Tebow could be suiting up for the Jacksonville Jaguars next season, according to an NFL...
Jacksonville Jaguars planning to sign Tim Tebow
Ocala police officer saves woman from fire

Latest News

The effort has alarmed voting rights advocates, election administrators and civil rights...
GOP senator from Arizona speaks out against state election audit
The decision comes after the FDA extended its emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19...
Parents, pediatricians ready for CDC decision on Pfizer vaccine for kids
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise, the second most powerful House...
GOP preps for Cheney ouster as she challenges Trump's influence
The ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline temporarily halted fuel lines from Texas to New...
FBI blames pipeline cyberattack on Russian hacking group