Advertisement

3 year old, Phillip Smith shows off his skills at the bear crawl drill

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 3 year old stole the spotlight during a Gainesville youth football practice.

Take a look, this is 3 year old Phillip Smith joining the 12 and under Gainesville elite football practice, Phillip is showing off his skill at the bear crawl drill.

“... I win.”

He is a little young for the travel pop warner team, but there is no doubt football is in his future.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

911 calls from a murder-suicide that rocked North Central Florida are being released. This...
911 call sheds light on Minde Reinhart’s plea for help to find her sons
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is assisting with the fund.
Reinhart family releases first public statement
Gainesville's Equal Opportunity Director submitted her resignation letter, but some...
Gainesville’s outgoing Equal Opportunity Director wants to leave, according to the Mayor
North-central Florida counties and cities will receive more than a quarter of a billion dollars...
NCFL to receive over $250M in stimulus money

Latest News

“They were great kids”: Newberry High School baseball team honors, Rex and Brody Reinhart
“They were great kids”: Newberry High School baseball team honors, Rex and Brody Reinhart
Newberry High School baseball players, coaches, and fans honored Rex and Brody Reinhart on...
“They were great kids”: Newberry High School baseball team honors, Rex and Brody Reinhart
Gas Shortages in NCFL
Gas Shortages in NCFL
Gas shortages across North Central Florida lead to long lines and empty pumps