3 year old, Phillip Smith shows off his skills at the bear crawl drill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 3 year old stole the spotlight during a Gainesville youth football practice.

Take a look, this is 3 year old Phillip Smith joining the 12 and under Gainesville elite football practice, Phillip is showing off his skill at the bear crawl drill.

“... I win.”

He is a little young for the travel pop warner team, but there is no doubt football is in his future.

