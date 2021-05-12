A Lake City man is in jail after shooting into a truck

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is behind bars after firing multiple shots into a pickup truck.

According to police, Jerrick Brown shot several bullets into the side of a pickup truck at the 2850 block of Southwest Windsong Circle, Tuesday evening.

After talking with witnesses, police were able to find the 31-year-old laying in the back seat of another vehicle.

He’s being charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon, and numerous other charges.

