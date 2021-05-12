Advertisement

A Lake City man is in jail after shooting into a truck

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is behind bars after firing multiple shots into a pickup truck.

According to police, Jerrick Brown shot several bullets into the side of a pickup truck at the 2850 block of Southwest Windsong Circle, Tuesday evening.

After talking with witnesses, police were able to find the 31-year-old laying in the back seat of another vehicle.

He’s being charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon, and numerous other charges.

TRENDING STORY: Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is racial slur

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

911 calls from a murder-suicide that rocked North Central Florida are being released. This...
911 call sheds light on Minde Reinhart’s plea for help to find her sons
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
Pictures of the flies in a tree on UF's campus
Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car
Gov. Ron Desantis declares state of emergency as gas shortages across Florida lead to long lines and empty pumps
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is a racial slur
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is racial slur

Latest News

What's Growing On: Coleus plants make great gifts
What’s Growing On: Coleus plants make great gifts
A Lake City man is in jail after shooting into a truck Jerrick Brown
A Lake City man is in jail after shooting into a truck
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Lockeed Martin, College of Central Florida cut ribbon on new apprenticeship lab
Lockeed Martin, College of Central Florida cut ribbon on new apprenticeship lab