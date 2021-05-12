Celebration of life to honor Reinhart brothers set for Florida Ballpark

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is coming together to honor two boys killed in what law enforcement is investigating as a murder-suicide.

The Florida Ballpark will host a celebration of life ceremony for Rex and Brody Reinhart on Monday, May 17, 2021. The gates will open at 5 p.m., with the program to follow from 6-8 p.m.

The event is open to the public, and will feature guest speakers who knew the boys, including Florida baseball coach, Kevin O’Sullivan, former Gator football coach Will Muschamp, MLB great Gary Sheffield, and Gatorball’s Stephen Barton.

RELATED STORY: 911 call sheds light on Minde Reinhart’s plea for help to find her sons

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Rex and Brody Foundation.

The Reinhart Family and the Prince Family invite the community to join in a celebration of life event to honor the lives of Rex and Brody Reinhart. Program to include tribute videos and remarks from guest speakers, including Gators Baseball Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan, former Gators Football Head Coach Will Muschamp, former MLB outfielder Gary Sheffield and Gatorball Founder and Owner Stephen Barton.

The event is open to the general public.

Credentialed press will be provided a dedicated reporting area. Additional program information to follow.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Rex and Brody Foundation.

WHEN: Monday, May 17, 2021 Gates Open: 5:00 PM Program: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

WHERE: Florida Ballpark at McKethan Field 2800 Citrus Road, Gainesville, FL 32611 GATE 2

Adjacent to Dizney Stadium and Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium on the southwest part of the University of Florida campus

