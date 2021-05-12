Equine industry leaders in the horse capital say nothing malicious going on with Medina Spirit

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Betamethasone is an anti-inflammatory drug often used to help ease joint pain in horses.

It is a legal drug, but on Derby Day, there is a zero tolerance policy on any and all substances in a horses system.

After claiming he did not treat the horse with betamethasone, Trainer Bob Baffert released a statement through his attorney, and said that the thoroughbred was treated with a topical antifungal ointment that contained the steroid and that’s how Medina Spirit could possibly have tested positive for the drug.

According to medical experts, betamethasone does not make a horse run faster, but could still give the horse an advantage by masking the pain.

“A horse with a pre-existing injury could appear to be healthier than it is and put that horse at risk injury if it were to proceed into a race,” Racing Medication and Testing Consortium Executive Director, Mary Scollay told TV20′s sister station WAVE 3 News in Louisville, Kentucky.

The horse with humble beginnings was born and spent most of his young life in Ocala.

That’s why when the CEO of the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association, Lonny Powell heard the news, he was shocked.

“We love our horses as much as we love our family members. I found out about it Sunday morning and had all the emotions that anybody else would, at first disbelief, disappointment, wanting to know more, and then you start clearing your head a little bit and let’s understand what exactly happened,” Powell said.

He said he’s known Baffert since he was 20 years old, and doesn’t think there’s anything malicious going on.

“Anybody around here that knows the trainer Bob Baffert, he is absolutely one of the most successful and best hands if you will horseman that you’ll see in the business. He’s not somebody in my opinion that would put it all on the line in the Kentucky Derby over a therapeutic medication, but none the less in our business, the trainer is called the absolute ensurer. Somebody’s got to be in charge of how that horse is,” Powell added.

Officials are still waiting on results from a second test of the horses’s blood, but Medina Spirit has been approved to race in the Preakness - under the condition that the horse will participate in pre-race testing.

