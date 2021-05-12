Advertisement

Gainesville city commissioners change waste rates to flat cost

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In a Gainesville city commission meeting, the Office of Equity and Inclusion presented their solid waste service data analysis within the city. Conclusions from the analysis found the previous charge rate is inequitable for communities of color.

Based on the fixed fee for recycling and yard waste and a variable fee for garbage, data found the city is overcharging areas that generate more trash and use recycling and yard waste less. Areas such as East Gainesville with high populations of people of color and low-income are those affected under the Pay-As-You-Throw program.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County prepares for Zero Waste Week: what can you recycle?

The city commission approved a flat rate of $24 for all customers, no matter how much trash a household produces.

“In the process of all that, we’re having an equity discussion and we are having a should have, along with that, a sustainability discussion. Last week’s meeting addressed part of that. It brought forth some very valid and deep concerns that we need to address. That we need to work through.”

RELATED STORY: Zero Waste Week: Gainesville reuse stores promote sustainability

It’s a decision, commissioner Harvey Ward voted for. He’s calling for commissioners to reconsider their decision.

“if the issue is that some parts of our community....Have you thought about getting a smaller one and saving some money, that’s a thing we can do.”

Local groups like Zero Waste Gainesville are against the flat rate. In a statement to TV20, the group said there are ways to make pay-as-you-throw more equitable because it benefits the environment and can save people money.

In a Zero Waste subcommittee meeting, a motion brought by Ward was unanimously approved to have the city commission completely reconsider the decision to change prices.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

911 calls from a murder-suicide that rocked North Central Florida are being released. This...
911 call sheds light on Minde Reinhart’s plea for help to find her sons
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
Pictures of the flies in a tree on UF's campus
Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is a racial slur
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is racial slur
Gov. Ron Desantis declares state of emergency as gas shortages across Florida lead to long lines and empty pumps

Latest News

Trash cans in Gainesville
Gainesville city commissioners change waste rates to flat cost for all
A wife is joining her husband at the Alachua County jail after she attempted to pay off...
Wife arrested for bribing inmates to falsely testify against her husband
Two brothers killed in a recent murder-suicide will be honored at an upcoming ceremony at The...
Celebration of life to honor Reinhart brothers set for Florida Ballpark
florida unemployment
Unemployed Floridians will once again have to prove they’re looking for work