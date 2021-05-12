Gator baseball team held to one run in mid-week loss to Stetson

DELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -No. 9 Florida matched its lowest run total of the season and managed just three hits in Tuesday’s 6-1 loss to Stetson in the Gators’ final mid-week matchup of the season. Florida (33-15) was denied a four-game season series sweep of the Hatters and lost for the first time in the last eight meetings head-to-head.

The Gators did not score after Jacob Young reached on a fielder’s choice in the top of the second inning that scored Kirby McMullen from third. Florida still led 1-0 until Stetson scratched out a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Things turned in the eighth, when the Hatters scored five runs on four hits, including Eric Foggo’s seventh home run of the season. Ben Specht took the loss in relief.

The loss was only the third for the Gators in 15 meetings against the state of Florida’s non-Power Five conference opponents.

McMullen had two of Florida’s three hits.

The Gators return to SEC play for the rest of the regular season, beginning with a Friday through Sunday home series against Georgia.

