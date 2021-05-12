Advertisement

Gator baseball team held to one run in mid-week loss to Stetson

Loss denies Florida a season series sweep of the Hatters
Florida outfielder Jacob Young (1) round third during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M...
Florida outfielder Jacob Young (1) round third during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -No. 9 Florida matched its lowest run total of the season and managed just three hits in Tuesday’s 6-1 loss to Stetson in the Gators’ final mid-week matchup of the season. Florida (33-15) was denied a four-game season series sweep of the Hatters and lost for the first time in the last eight meetings head-to-head.

The Gators did not score after Jacob Young reached on a fielder’s choice in the top of the second inning that scored Kirby McMullen from third. Florida still led 1-0 until Stetson scratched out a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Things turned in the eighth, when the Hatters scored five runs on four hits, including Eric Foggo’s seventh home run of the season. Ben Specht took the loss in relief.

The loss was only the third for the Gators in 15 meetings against the state of Florida’s non-Power Five conference opponents.

McMullen had two of Florida’s three hits.

The Gators return to SEC play for the rest of the regular season, beginning with a Friday through Sunday home series against Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

911 calls from a murder-suicide that rocked North Central Florida are being released. This...
911 call sheds light on Minde Reinhart’s plea for help to find her sons
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
Gov. Ron Desantis declares state of emergency as gas shortages across Florida lead to long lines and empty pumps
Gainesville's Equal Opportunity Director submitted her resignation letter, but some...
Gainesville’s outgoing Equal Opportunity Director wants to leave, according to the Mayor
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is a racial slur
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is racial slur

Latest News

Tigers to face Branford in state semis
Trenton blanks Dixie for region softball title
Newberry H.S.,Tuesday
Newberry takes down Williston for 1A baseball region title
Newberry to face Hamilton Co. in state semis
Newberry takes down Williston for baseball region crown
Trenton high school, Tuesday
Trenton softball team advances to State Semifinals after shutting out Dixie County, 4-0