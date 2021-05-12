Advertisement

“God gave me a second life with these amazing angels”: COVID-19 survivor shows appreciation for his nurses

By Amber Pellicone
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Henry Lee James Jr. was North Florida Regional Medical Centers first COVID-19 patient to be admitted into the ICU last March. He said he was barely holding on, but it was his nurses who got him through even giving him the nickname ‘The Amazing Henry.’

“I was out of it, I saw my own funeral, but thank God for God and the nurses,” said Henry. “When I came through I asked the nurses ‘Can ya’ll put in the name of Jesus’ on the board and they wrote that up there and they started calling me, “The Amazing Henry” and they said you’re gonna make it and immediately they started praying. They showed me love and compassion. We cried together, laughed together all of that.”

After spending six weeks in the hospital, Henry was discharged to continue his recovery at another facility.

“You only have one life, but God gave me a second life with these amazing angels,” said Henry.

Now with good health and a new perspective, he said his nurses can’t get rid of him even if they tried.

“And guess what? I can’t get rid of them because it’s love and they know I love them and I know they love me.”

Just over a year after his check-in date, Henry still spends most of his days at the hospital as he’s taken on a new role working at the hospital screening guests for COVID-19 symptoms.

“I just love people, always have always will especially nurses. It’s just in me. I just have to say it over and over and over again. I’ll tell you they mean a lot to me, a whole lot.”

And before or after Henry’s shifts, he makes sure to always check on his nurses the same way they checked on him throughout his stay at the hospital.

