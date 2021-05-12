Hurricane Preparedness Week: advice to keep you and your family safe during hurricane season

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s hurricane preparedness week, because there was a record-breaking number of storms last year there are a few ways you can prepare early for this year.

With less than three weeks away from the start of hurricane season preparing now could help you keep your family safe.

Officials with the Ocala Fire Rescue said there are some things you need to know.

“That you number one know your risks so whether you are in a flood zone, whether high winds are going to affect or impact your home. Also, we want to make sure that you know what supplies you will need and you gather those ahead of time. things like medications and things like pet supplies,” said OFR public information officer Ashley Lopez.

Also adding having enough water, non-perishable foods, gas, batteries and most importantly making a plan.

Are you insured for a hurricane? Keep in mind that standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flooding, and flood insurance requires a 30-day waiting period! Find coverage at https://t.co/lskoNcoutm #HurricanePrep #HurricaneStrong pic.twitter.com/zMpm0LfWnc — Ocala Fire Rescue (@Ocala_Fire) May 12, 2021

“If you are going to have that plan do not forget to share that plan with your family members and with contacts especially if they’re outside of the state. Because if for some preseason your family gets separated you want to be able to get back together and reunite without having any issues,” said Lopez.

You can also apply for flood insurance if you live near a high flood area.

This year’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday is from May 29- June 4 to get deals and taxes off of disaster items.

Just having enough supplies to make it through a hurricane isn’t enough. You need plenty to make it through what could be a long recovery period too. Prepare for AT LEAST three days. https://t.co/Ox4AsqBTg7 #HurricanePrep #HurricaneStrong pic.twitter.com/C7etdX9SxX — Ocala Fire Rescue (@Ocala_Fire) May 11, 2021

