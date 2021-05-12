Advertisement

Lake City Medical Center is looking for a new CEO

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Medical Center is searching for a new CEO.

The hospital announced CEO Rick Naegler is stepping down after accepting another position with a hospital in Missouri.

Jill Adam the hospital’s CFO will serve as interim CEO while a national search starts to find a replacement.

Naeglar’s last day is June 9th.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. Ron Desantis declares state of emergency as gas shortages across Florida lead to long lines and empty pumps

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

911 calls from a murder-suicide that rocked North Central Florida are being released. This...
911 call sheds light on Minde Reinhart’s plea for help to find her sons
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
Gov. Ron Desantis declares state of emergency as gas shortages across Florida lead to long lines and empty pumps
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is a racial slur
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is racial slur
Pictures of the flies in a tree on UF's campus
Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car

Latest News

Lake City Medical Center is looking for a new CEO
Lake City Medical Center is looking for a new CEO
“God gave me a second life with these amazing angels”: COVID-19 survivor shows appreciation for...
“God gave me a second life with these amazing angels”: COVID-19 survivor shows appreciation for his nurses
Wildlife Wednesday: Bearded Dragons
Wildlife Wednesday: Bearded Dragons
Wildlife Wednesday: Bearded Dragons
Wildlife Wednesday: Bearded Dragons