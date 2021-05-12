Lake City Medical Center is looking for a new CEO

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Medical Center is searching for a new CEO.

The hospital announced CEO Rick Naegler is stepping down after accepting another position with a hospital in Missouri.

Jill Adam the hospital’s CFO will serve as interim CEO while a national search starts to find a replacement.

Naeglar’s last day is June 9th.

