Lockeed Martin, College of Central Florida cut ribbon on new apprenticeship lab

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday, defense contractor Lockeed Martin and the College of Central Florida cut the ribbon on their new apprenticeship lab.

The company’s two-year apprenticeship program will train people to solder circuit cards and wiring harnesses used in defense systems.

The first group of apprentices started their training at the College of Central Florida before moving to Lockeed Martin’s Ocala facility.

