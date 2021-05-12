Advertisement

Lockeed Martin, College of Central Florida cut ribbon on new apprenticeship lab

Lockeed Martin, College of Central Florida cut ribbon on new apprenticeship lab
Lockeed Martin, College of Central Florida cut ribbon on new apprenticeship lab(Career Source)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday, defense contractor Lockeed Martin and the College of Central Florida cut the ribbon on their new apprenticeship lab.

The company’s two-year apprenticeship program will train people to solder circuit cards and wiring harnesses used in defense systems.

The first group of apprentices started their training at the College of Central Florida before moving to Lockeed Martin’s Ocala facility.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City Medical Center is looking for a new CEO

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

911 calls from a murder-suicide that rocked North Central Florida are being released. This...
911 call sheds light on Minde Reinhart’s plea for help to find her sons
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
Gov. Ron Desantis declares state of emergency as gas shortages across Florida lead to long lines and empty pumps
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is a racial slur
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is racial slur
Pictures of the flies in a tree on UF's campus
Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car

Latest News

Lake City Medical Center is looking for a new CEO
Lake City Medical Center is looking for a new CEO
Lake City Medical Center is looking for a new CEO
Lake City Medical Center is looking for a new CEO
“God gave me a second life with these amazing angels”: COVID-19 survivor shows appreciation for...
“God gave me a second life with these amazing angels”: COVID-19 survivor shows appreciation for his nurses
Wildlife Wednesday: Bearded Dragons
Wildlife Wednesday: Bearded Dragons