Newberry takes down Williston for 1A baseball region title

Seven-run rally carries Panthers to 1A state semis
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Newberry Panthers scored seven runs in the second inning and held off a charge by Williston to beat the Red Devils, 12-6 in Tuesday’s Class 1A baseball region title game.

Landon Gruenwald, Luke Ridley, and Makai Johnson all tallied RBI hits in the second inning for Newberry. Ridley also picked up the win on the mound.

Williston pulled to within 7-4 on Clayton Nessler’s two-run single in the top of the third, but trailing 7-5 in the fourth with the bases loaded, Ridley shut the door on the Red Devils’ rally with an inning-ending strikeout.

In the state semis next week in Fort Myers, the Panthers will face Hamilton County. The Trojans took down top-ranked Union County on Tuesday, 6-3 in a separate region title game for their second win over the Fightin’ Tigers (21-5) in the last three weeks.

In Class 4A, North Marion advanced to the region title game with a 2-0 victory over Bishop Kenny in a rain-delayed contest. Trinity Catholic had its season end with a 12-11 loss to The First Academy in the 3A region semifinals, while Vanguard and Land O’Lakes were rained out in their 5A region semifinal matchup. They’ll face off Wednesday instead.

