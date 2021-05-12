Advertisement

Ocala attorney in hot water after being accused of car theft

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The hot water is even hotter for an attorney from Ocala who pleaded no contest to a number of charges related to a series of bizarre incidents last June.

Damien Aranguren’s law license was suspended by the State Supreme Court for 30 days at the end of March, so far records indicate he has not been reinstated.

Last year Aranguren was accused of breaking into several vehicles including an RV and trying to drive off in them.

