P.K. Yonge soccer teammates sign to colleges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As teammates on the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave soccer team, forward Juliette Palechor and goalkeeper Chloe MacLaren helped the Blue Wave finish 15-1-2 as seniors. In college, they’ll go their separate ways.

Palechor signed with Jackson College, a Division II program in Michigan on Wednesday, while MacLaren is bound for Allegheny, a DIII school in Pennsylvania.

The two Floridians are eager to enter the college ranks.

“I’m a very competitive person even if I’m bubbly on the outside,” said MacLaren. “I take it pretty seriously. As a very competitive person, I’m excited to kick it up a notch and play against harder people.”

“I feel like I’ve always been here in Florida, and I wanted to see if I was capable of trying something new and going far,” said Palechor. “I’m ready for the challenge.”

Palechor scored 17 goals for the Blue Wave as a senior, while MacLaren was part of a defensive effort that yielded just seven goals all season.

