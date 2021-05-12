Santa Fe’s Shauna Morton to play lacrosse at William Penn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Santa Fe lacrosse player Shauna Morton signed her letter of intent to play for William Penn on Tuesday, completing her goal of competing in the sport in college.

Morton first picked up a lacrosse stick in seventh grade played defense for the Raiders. She joins an NAIA program that finished 6-8 this past season.

William Penn is based in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Despite being a long way from her hometown, Morton is encouraged by the fact that William Penn already has three Floridians on its roster.

“I was born and raised in Florida so I have to get used to the snow and the difference in the weather,” said Morton. “It’s really good to know that there’s people I can relate to.”

Morton added that she had several offers but only decided to pursue a college lacrosse career earlier this year.

