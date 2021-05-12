Suspect in Times Square shooting arrested in Starke

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WABC/WCJB) - The suspect wanted in connection with the Times Square shooting that left a 4-year-old girl and two women injured has been taken into custody in Starke.

The Bradford County Sheriff says Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, was arrested at the McDonald’s on S. Temple Avenue in Starke around 12:30 p.m. May 12, 2021.

Investigators with the US Marshals Office were on scene during the arrest. Muhammad’s girlfriend, a Jacksonville woman, was also arrested. Bradford County Sheriff deputies say Muhammad will be booked into the Bradford County Jail this afternoon.

Our affiliate, WABC reports he appeared to have been staying in Florida with a girlfriend.

Muhammad allegedly fired his weapon in Times Square this past Saturday while taking aim at his own brother. He had been known to frequent Times Square, passing off bootleg CDs. He has been arrested several times over the last few years. He was charged Oct. 17, 2018 with previously harassing a 25-year-old woman on the phone and sending her threatening text messages.

On March 17, 2018, he was arrested for aggravated harassment in Midtown and on March 14, 2020, he was arrested for assault in Midtown. Between 2007 and 2015 he was arrested seven other times on various charges including robbery, grand larceny and fraud.

The mayor said he did not believe that shooting is indicative of larger problems. The city has a lot riding on tourism. Visitors spent $67 billion in 2019.There are additional police in the city’s 20 largest subway stations in addition to those additional officers in and around Times Square.

But despite the NYPD’s deployment of more highly-trained critical response command officers, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says he is not convinced more cops would have stopped Saturday’s shooting.” Clearly deployment is a piece of this equation,” he said. “But again, I spoke to one of the officers. He was literally feet away, a block away. He put it over (on the radio), responded immediately. You see how many cops were in that area.”

Regarding the shooting victims, de Blasio announced Monday that all three are out of the hospital and “it looks like they will make a stronger recovery.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.