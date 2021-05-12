“They were great kids”: Newberry High School baseball team honors, Rex and Brody Reinhart

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Newberry High School baseball players are embracing the philosophy of “Pitching like Rex” and “Playing like Brody” as the team honors Rex and Brody Reinhart during their regional championship game on Tuesday Night. Baseball teams across North Central Florida are rallying to support the two young players whose lives were taken too soon.

“They meant everything to me,” explained Michael Spina, the Head Coach of the Newberry High School baseball team.

RELATED STORY: Charitable fund set up in honor of Reinhart brothers

For five years, Spina coached the Reinhart brothers on a travel baseball team.

“They were great kids, and they impacted all baseball in our area,” said Spina.

RELATED STORY: Reinhart family releases first public statement

He said they were a coach’s dream and played every inning with all their heart. It wasn’t just on the field that they were hardworking.

“They had everything ahead of them, it might not have been baseball. I know they were striving to be the best on the field. They could’ve had a chance to probably play at the collegiate level or higher,” explained the coach.

According to Spina, Rex and Brody had a special bond with their teammates.

“They are kids that would play with other kids until midnight. They would love to be surrounded by all of the other baseball players,” said Spina. “Each one of those kids loved each other.”

RELATED STORY: Memorial painted on 34th Street wall for brothers killed in suspected murder-suicide

He explained this week has been challenging, but he knows their dream will live on.

If you would like to donate to the charitable fund set up in honor of Rex and Brody, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.