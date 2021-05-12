Advertisement

Trenton softball team advances to State Semifinals after shutting out Dixie County, 4-0

Tigers hand Bears third loss of the season to advance
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Trenton Tigers softball team (18-1) advanced to the FHSAA State Semifinals after beating the Dixie County Bears for the third time this season, 4-0 on Tuesday.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Keeli Zingaro delivered a solo home run.

Trenton continued to rally against Dixie County in the bottom of the fourth with Addison Allaire’s bunt that sent Brandy Dees to the plate, to put the Tigers up 3-0.

Then, in the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers extended their lead to four when Darian Ingram delivered an RBI.

Ingram picked up the win for the Tigers, tossing a complete game with 11 strikeouts.

Trenton will face Branford in the FHSAA State Semifinals on May 18, in Clermont. Branford makes their first State Semifinals appearance after beating Taylor County, 14-3 on Tuesday.

In Class 4A region semifinal action, Belleview (21-7) stayed alive with a 6-3 win over Citrus. The Rattlers will take on Eustis in the region title game on Friday.

