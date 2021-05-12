UF Health expert talks mourning loss and seeking mental care after Reinhart brothers tragedy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Maintaining a healthy mental state is just as important as keeping up good physical health and listening to our loved ones and being open to receiving help can go a long way, suggested UF Health’s Director of Clinical Services, Dr. Joseph Munson.

From heartfelt art to memorial funds, the North Central Florida community has been coming to together after the tragic loss of Rex and Brody Reinhart.

When friends and family are mourning a loss, Dr. Munson said being each other’s backbone is key.

“There’s such a huge outpour of support for the families from the community, from Gatorball, I think it’s been really remarkable and I think that’s a great direction to head.”

“We urge anyone suffering sadness, depression, or dangerous urges and their families to actively seek professional help. Tragedies such as what we are suffering now can and must be avoided,” reads a Reinhart family statement.

Dr. Munson said when it comes to suicide rates even one is too many and agreed that reaching out for help is the first step to mental wellness.

“She was very well said of making sure that you get the help that you need that looks like, making sure you get the help,” Munson said.

As for loved ones, it’s important be a listening ear and a helping hand.

“Being able to listen to someone in a non-judge mental way to be empathetic with someone and really try to encourage them to receive help whatever that help may be whether going to a pastor, going to a counselor, going to a psychiatrist,” Munson added.

Taking a break from social media if it’s a trigger and surrounding yourself with positivity was also highly encouraged when maintaining your own mental health.

“So, the more that we can be connected to positive people that we can do positive activities that we can do self-care,” Munson said.

“Getting the right amount of sleep, eating three times a day...the nutrition aspect in this is certainly important.”

So, even after overcoming any given crisis, he encouraged residents to continue seeking help.

“It’s not just a one-time thing,” Munson explained. “We really need to make sure that we maintain our mental wellness and that may mean going to counseling or see a therapist.”

