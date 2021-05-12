Wife arrested for bribing inmates to falsely testify against her husband
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A wife is joining her husband at the Alachua County jail after she attempted to pay off witnesses against her husband.
39-year-old Jennifer Surrency is accused of conspiring to pay inmates to falsely testify on her husband Thaddeus’ behalf.
Thaddeus is in jail on aggravated battery charges for shooting a man multiple times in 2019.
Jennifer tried to pay witnesses, including the victim of the shooting, $5000 to lie about who committed the crime.
She is charged with two counts of witness tampering and is being held on a $45,000 bond.
