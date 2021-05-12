Wife arrested for bribing inmates to falsely testify against her husband

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A wife is joining her husband at the Alachua County jail after she attempted to pay off witnesses against her husband.

39-year-old Jennifer Surrency is accused of conspiring to pay inmates to falsely testify on her husband Thaddeus’ behalf.

Thaddeus is in jail on aggravated battery charges for shooting a man multiple times in 2019.

Jennifer tried to pay witnesses, including the victim of the shooting, $5000 to lie about who committed the crime.

She is charged with two counts of witness tampering and is being held on a $45,000 bond.

