Wildlife Wednesday: Bearded Dragons

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keeping pets means keeping their unique biology in mind.

Our friends at the Florida Museum introduce us to some bearded dragon friends this Wildlife Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Wildlife Wednesday: Blue-tongued skink

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.