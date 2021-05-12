Advertisement

Wildlife Wednesday: Bearded Dragons

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keeping pets means keeping their unique biology in mind.

Our friends at the Florida Museum introduce us to some bearded dragon friends this Wildlife Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Wildlife Wednesday: Blue-tongued skink

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

911 calls from a murder-suicide that rocked North Central Florida are being released. This...
911 call sheds light on Minde Reinhart’s plea for help to find her sons
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
Gov. Ron Desantis declares state of emergency as gas shortages across Florida lead to long lines and empty pumps
Gainesville's Equal Opportunity Director submitted her resignation letter, but some...
Gainesville’s outgoing Equal Opportunity Director wants to leave, according to the Mayor
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is a racial slur
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is racial slur

Latest News

“God gave me a second life with these amazing angels”: COVID-19 survivor shows appreciation for...
“God gave me a second life with these amazing angels”: COVID-19 survivor shows appreciation for his nurses
Wildlife Wednesday: Bearded Dragons
Wildlife Wednesday: Bearded Dragons
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
“They were great kids”: Newberry High School baseball team honors, Rex and Brody Reinhart
“They were great kids”: Newberry High School baseball team honors, Rex and Brody Reinhart