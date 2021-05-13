Alachua County Pets: Scout, Fable, and Blitz

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County.

Scout is an adorable 8-month-old happy guy. He is friendly and affectionate. Shelter staff says he is good on a leash and full of smiles. He likes treats and seems eager to please.

Fable is a 3-year-old black American Staffordshire mix. Staff says she’s a sweet dog and is good with other dogs. Fable loves people and belly rubs! She is very sweet and calm.

Blitz is a 2-year-old brindle American Staffordshire. He is a young, active dog. Staff says he’s a quick learner and already knows a few tricks! He is still very puppy-like. He would benefit from daily exercise in a fenced area and training to redirect his mouthiness onto toys. He’s a super sweet boy who just needs some controlled play sessions and training.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

