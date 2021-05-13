Advertisement

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office marks the 22nd anniversary of a cold case shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday marks the 22nd anniversary of a cold case shooting death in North Central Florida.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for information that could identify the shooter.

Michael Shane Crutchfield was found dead around 11 p.m. on May 13th, 1999.

According to ASO he was shot and killed in the doorway of his apartment on Southwest 16th Lane in southwest Gainesville.

A light-colored sedan was seen leaving the area.

