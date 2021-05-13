Alachua County Sheriff’s Office marks the 22nd anniversary of a cold case shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday marks the 22nd anniversary of a cold case shooting death in North Central Florida.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for information that could identify the shooter.

Michael Shane Crutchfield was found dead around 11 p.m. on May 13th, 1999.

TRENDING STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Jailhouse interview with Times Square shooting suspect

According to ASO he was shot and killed in the doorway of his apartment on Southwest 16th Lane in southwest Gainesville.

A light-colored sedan was seen leaving the area.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.