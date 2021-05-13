All-women group finishes up Habitat for Humanity House build

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Women Build is hard at work wrapping up a Habitat for Humanity home build. The house is currently a work in progress, but the finishing touches are starting to go in as a family is expected to move in over the summer.

For Alachua Women Build Program Chair Susan Vince, this is the 13th house she’s helped build since 1996.

This Habitat for Humanity house will soon be a home thanks to the hardworking ladies of Alachua @_WomenBuild 🏠 pic.twitter.com/e03cuf3NGj — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) May 13, 2021

“It’s a lot of detail work, adding fixtures, the bathroom fixtures, mirrors, towel racks, were adding mini blinds to all the windows, adding trim,” said Vince.

The all-women volunteer program raises funds and builds homes in partnership with Habitat for Humanity. Vince said the program not only provides hard-working families safe and affordable homes, but empowers women volunteers to gain valuable skills, confidence, and self-reliance.

RELATED STORY: Anonymous donor gives $100k to Habitat for Humanity to build family a home

“We hope that people learn something every time they come out,” said Vince. “We’ve really had wonderful homeowners that we’ve become very attached to and we’ve really enjoyed that aspect.”

On Saturday builds, homeowner Rakesha Calhoun is right there besides these women working to make the house into her family’s home.

“Every week we get so much done and with the women build it’s so much more exciting because it’s neat to see these women come together and they’re really doing these things themselves, said Calhoun. “It’s absolutely amazing. I’ve learned so much.”

No experience is required to get involved. Volunteer PJ Jones said she looks forward to learning something new every time she comes to a build.

“It feels so good because we do all of this because we know that there is someone actually going to live here,” said Jones. “It also just encourages me to do projects around the house as well.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.