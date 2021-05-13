Advertisement

CVS offering the Pfizer vaccine starting Thursday morning to children 12 and up

Starting Thursday morning all pharmacies giving out Pfizer's vaccine will give shots to children.
Starting Thursday morning all pharmacies giving out Pfizer's vaccine will give shots to children.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Children as young as 12 will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at CVS pharmacies, starting Thursday morning all pharmacies giving out Pfizer’s vaccine will give shots to children.

CVS will be offering walk-ins but due to limited availability of that vaccine at some locations, officials are recommending scheduling appointments online.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

911 calls from a murder-suicide that rocked North Central Florida are being released. This...
911 call sheds light on Minde Reinhart’s plea for help to find her sons
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
NCFL gas stations running dry as Colonial Pipeline remains shut down
Pictures of the flies in a tree on UF's campus
Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is a racial slur
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is racial slur
Gov. Ron Desantis declares state of emergency as gas shortages across Florida lead to long lines and empty pumps

Latest News

A government advisory committee recommended Pfizer’s vaccine for children 12 and older on...
EXPLAINER: How COVID-19 vaccines will work for kids in US
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
Taming the virus: US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and up
FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her...
Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers