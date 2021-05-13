CVS offering the Pfizer vaccine starting Thursday morning to children 12 and up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Children as young as 12 will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at CVS pharmacies, starting Thursday morning all pharmacies giving out Pfizer’s vaccine will give shots to children.

CVS will be offering walk-ins but due to limited availability of that vaccine at some locations, officials are recommending scheduling appointments online.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.