Advertisement

Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.(Source: Citrus County Fire Rescue)
By WWSB staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WWSB) - An SUV was destroyed Wednesday moments after its owner filled several containers with gasoline at a convenience store in Citrus County.

Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a call of a vehicle fire in Homosassa shortly before 11 a.m., spokeswoman Cortney Marsh said.

The owner of the 2004 Hummer H2 had just filled four 5-gallon cans at the Texaco Food Mart on W. Grover Cleveland Boulevard.

Marsh said one person was injured, but they refused transport against medical advice.

Gasoline containers melted after a Hummer H2 caught fire Wednesday in Citrus County.
Gasoline containers melted after a Hummer H2 caught fire Wednesday in Citrus County.(Source: Citrus County Fire Rescue)

The Florida State Fire Marshal was on scene to conduct an investigation and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection was notified to coordinate cleanup of the fuel spill.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined by the fire marshal’s office.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures of the flies in a tree on UF's campus
Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car
Last year Aranguren was accused of breaking into several vehicles including an RV and trying to...
Ocala attorney in hot water after being accused of car theft
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is a racial slur
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is racial slur
Farrakhan Mohammad is now in the Bradford County Jail.
EXCLUSIVE: Jailhouse interview with Times Square shooting suspect
Gov. Ron Desantis declares state of emergency as gas shortages across Florida lead to long lines and empty pumps

Latest News

In 2017, fentanyl - the drug most commonly know to cause overdose deaths - was added to state...
“All of a sudden they’re vomiting, they’re seizing and they’re overdosing and they’re dying” : State attorney explains initiative to charge drug dealers with murder
President Joe Biden makes brief remarks before a meeting with top Republican and Democratic...
Biden, GOP senators upbeat, plan more infrastructure talks
CDC drops mask mandates for fully vaccinated people
CDC drops mask mandates for fully vaccinated people
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial for 3 ex-officers charged in Floyd’s death pushed to March