Advertisement

Gator softball team rallies past Bulldogs in SEC tourney quarterfinal

Florida tallies fifth comeback win in last seven games
5/13/21 WSB Mississippi St. vs Florida \\ Photo by Skylar Lien
5/13/21 WSB Mississippi St. vs Florida \\ Photo by Skylar Lien(Skylar Lien | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCJB) -Down 2-0 after four innings, the fourth-ranked and SEC top seed Florida softball team came back to beat Mississippi State, 6-2 in Thursday’s conference tournament quarterfinals. A pair of three-run homers proved to be the difference. Kendyl Lindaman drilled a one-out three-run blast in the fifth inning to give Florida a 3-2 lead. An inning later, Charla Echols added insurance with a three-run shot of her own. Both players were three-for-four at the plate.

The victory was Florida’s eleventh comeback effort of the season and its fifth in the last seven games.

Echols, chosen as a first team All-SEC player earlier this week, homered for the third time in the last four games and has 14 on the year. Lindaman was a second team All-SEC selection and owns seven homers on the year.

Natalie Lugo picked up the win in relief of starter Elizabeth Hightower, pitching the final three innings and allowing only one hit.

Florida is 4-0 versus Mississippi State this season and did not allow a run to the Bulldogs in any of the matchups until Jackie McKenna’s two-run double in the second inning.

The Gators face the winner between LSU and Missouri in Friday’s semifinal game at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pictures of the flies in a tree on UF's campus
Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car
Last year Aranguren was accused of breaking into several vehicles including an RV and trying to...
Ocala attorney in hot water after being accused of car theft
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is a racial slur
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is racial slur
Farrakhan Mohammad is now in the Bradford County Jail.
EXCLUSIVE: Jailhouse interview with Times Square shooting suspect
Gov. Ron Desantis declares state of emergency as gas shortages across Florida lead to long lines and empty pumps

Latest News

P.K. Yonge School, Wed.
P.K. Yonge soccer teammates sign to colleges
P.K. Yonge duo signs
P.K. Yonge teammates sign
Santa Fe H.S., Tues.
Santa Fe’s Shauna Morton to play lacrosse at William Penn
Florida outfielder Jacob Young (1) round third during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M...
Gator baseball team held to one run in mid-week loss to Stetson