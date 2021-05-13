Gator softball team rallies past Bulldogs in SEC tourney quarterfinal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCJB) -Down 2-0 after four innings, the fourth-ranked and SEC top seed Florida softball team came back to beat Mississippi State, 6-2 in Thursday’s conference tournament quarterfinals. A pair of three-run homers proved to be the difference. Kendyl Lindaman drilled a one-out three-run blast in the fifth inning to give Florida a 3-2 lead. An inning later, Charla Echols added insurance with a three-run shot of her own. Both players were three-for-four at the plate.

The victory was Florida’s eleventh comeback effort of the season and its fifth in the last seven games.

Echols, chosen as a first team All-SEC player earlier this week, homered for the third time in the last four games and has 14 on the year. Lindaman was a second team All-SEC selection and owns seven homers on the year.

Natalie Lugo picked up the win in relief of starter Elizabeth Hightower, pitching the final three innings and allowing only one hit.

Florida is 4-0 versus Mississippi State this season and did not allow a run to the Bulldogs in any of the matchups until Jackie McKenna’s two-run double in the second inning.

The Gators face the winner between LSU and Missouri in Friday’s semifinal game at 4 p.m.

