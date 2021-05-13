Law enforcement officers in Marion County honor those who were killed in the line of duty

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement officers and families across Marion County were all here to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Amazing Grace was sung as the Fallen Officers Memorial ceremony honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice and for one officer Connor Tuck this meant remembering his great grandfather.

“Walking in the door of the police department every day I see his plaque and it’s just that I’m extending his legacy. I’m living through his legacy and I’m honored to serve the police department that he served and to serve the community that he died for,” said Ocala Police Sgt. Tuck.

Ocala Police chief Mike Balken, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods, and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody spoke on the sacrifices men and women in law enforcement make on a daily basis.

“The folks that put on a badge and stand in the way of danger between others in the community are really special honorable people and we need to come together not only to remember them but to lift them up as examples for others,” said Attorney General Moody.

Names starting from Burrel Daukins in 1881 to Jared Forsyth in 2015 all were honored.

Sheriff Woods said he remembers these officers every day.

“It’s always in our minds because of them knowing that they died doing the very things that we do take for granted or do normally. It comes to mind, but that’s what gives us the courage that’s what gives us the fortitude that is what gives us the strength.”

Attorney General Moody ended her day by giving challenge coins to the Belleview Police Department to honor frontline law enforcement officers, for the new Thin Line Tribute.

