Advertisement

NCFL congressman is sponsoring a bill that allows college students to use food stamps

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida congressman is sponsoring a bill to make permanent rules that allowed college students to get snap benefits during the pandemic.

Representative Al Lawson is joining some democrats in both the house and senate introducing the student food security act, the bill would increase low income college students the ability to get food stamps.

It would also allow students to use the benefits for on campus dining.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pictures of the flies in a tree on UF's campus
Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car
Last year Aranguren was accused of breaking into several vehicles including an RV and trying to...
Ocala attorney in hot water after being accused of car theft
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is a racial slur
Cross City police chief uses phrase residents say is racial slur
Farrakhan Mohammad is now in the Bradford County Jail.
EXCLUSIVE: Jailhouse interview with Times Square shooting suspect
Gov. Ron Desantis declares state of emergency as gas shortages across Florida lead to long lines and empty pumps

Latest News

Trash cans in Gainesville
Gainesville city commissioners change waste rates to flat cost
Trash cans in Gainesville
Gainesville city commissioners change waste rates to flat cost for all
A wife is joining her husband at the Alachua County jail after she attempted to pay off...
Wife arrested for bribing inmates to falsely testify against her husband
Two brothers killed in a recent murder-suicide will be honored at an upcoming ceremony at The...
Celebration of life to honor Reinhart brothers set for Florida Ballpark