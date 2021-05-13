NCFL congressman is sponsoring a bill that allows college students to use food stamps

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida congressman is sponsoring a bill to make permanent rules that allowed college students to get snap benefits during the pandemic.

Representative Al Lawson is joining some democrats in both the house and senate introducing the student food security act, the bill would increase low income college students the ability to get food stamps.

It would also allow students to use the benefits for on campus dining.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.