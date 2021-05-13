University of Florida gets approval for new multi-million dollar student housing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Board of Governors granted the University of Florida the go-ahead to build more student housing on campus. Now, a new complex is in the works for the east side of the school.

“It’s a very big project and it’s a long-term project,” said UF Assistant Vice President of Communications, Steve Orlando.

1,400 beds, in four connected buildings reaching six stories high, will sit where the Broward Recreation Center is on campus. The new facility named Gator Village will house honors and undergraduate students. The Board of Governors approved UFto use $250 million in bonds to finance the project estimated to cost $189 million.

RELATED STORY: University of Florida returns to classes with more students and more testing

“We have this beautiful campus with this traditional architecture we’re maintaining that traditional feel and look of campus architecture but sort of done with a contemporary lighter feel,” said Orlando. “But it’s also the campus moving forward, this is part of our progression and evolution toward that top 5 national stature that we’re pursuing.”

Construction hasn’t started, Orlando expects ground to break late 2021 or early 2022.

“So this will help to some degree, ease some of the burden that we’re seeing with the demand for beds on campus,” added Orlando. “There’s a lot of, very high demand for students to live on campus so this will allow more students to live on campus but also students perhaps to come on campus who might be currently off-campus.”

Gator Village is going to replace the Broward Recreation Center on-campus.

RELATED STORY: “It’s been a nightmare for everybody:” New off-campus UF housing not living up to expectations

“I would say I wish they would invest money in the older housing,” said UF student Khari Brown. He said he’s avoided living on campus in UF’s dorms due to rules, restrictions and rates.

“So many of them are super old, run down or just like really small,” added Brown. “I feel like they could expand those places instead of trying to make this whole new place because they’re probably going to uncharge it and make it like $5,000 a semester but it’s new and nice. They’re going to appeal to the students who have more money. Then the students who don’t have as much have these older dorms that aren’t as nice and kinda just have to deal with it.”

The University expects to finish up construction and open up to students by the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.