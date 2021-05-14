76th Annual Newberry Watermelon Festival returns this weekend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry tradition stretching back 76 years returns this weekend.

The annual Newberry Watermelon Festival will kick off Saturday morning at 9 followed by the parade at 10:30.

Food trucks and craft vendors will be on the festival grounds all day. Festivities will include a beauty pageant, eating and hog calling contests, and lots of games.

North Central Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack is expected to attend as well.

“This will be the first fully attended event since COVID. So we’re very excited, we’re still going to have some restrictions, however, it’s going to be a lot more fun than it was last year,” said event president Kathyrn Thomas.

“My favorite part really has to be the games because it’s so similar to what it was in the beginning. For years we didn’t have the carnival, we didn’t have anything fancy. It was the games and barbeque and cakewalk and things like that, so I always appreciate going back and enjoying the simpler things.”

Face masks are encouraged but not required. The seed spitting competition will not return this year due to health concerns.

