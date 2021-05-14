Advertisement

Blue Wave basketball player Adrian Bloodworth signs with Paine College

Bloodworth helped P.K. Yonge to a record of 14-11 as a senior
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -P.K. Yonge basketball player Adrian Bloodworth fulfilled his goal of committing to play in college on Thursday, signing to play for Paine College in Augusta, Georgia. The Lions compete in the Division II Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

At only 5-foot-8, Bloodworth knew he would have to work hard to get recruited.

“The coach was sold on me, he loved me,” said Bloodworth. “With me, there’s always a chance I’m gonna play immediately. If I get in there to work, I’m ready to work.”

The guard understands that no one gets recruited to play in college alone.

“The biggest thing that kept me going was my support system,” said Bloodworth. “Every game they were there. They love my basketball, so that means the world to me.”

Bloodworth averaged 16 points per game as a senior at P.K. Yonge, helping the Blue Wave to a record of 14-11.

