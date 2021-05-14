Advertisement

Cat makes 5-story leap from burning building, walks away

By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cat in Chicago nearly spent all nine lives jumping five stories from a building on fire.

Instead, he was just fine, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened at an apartment building near the Chicago’s South Side.

As smoke poured from the windows, the fearless feline made the leap of faith.

Officials reported the cat was uninjured and even tried to get back into the building.

The surreal moment was shared on social media. There was no shortage of rabid reactions, with flavors ranging between “see, cats are amazing” and “see, cats are magical minions of Satan.”

Whatever your take, black cats are supposed to be unlucky, but this one seems as lucky as they come.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures of the flies in a tree on UF's campus
Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car
UF Gator Village
University of Florida gets approval for new multi-million dollar student housing
In 2017, fentanyl - the drug most commonly know to cause overdose deaths - was added to state...
“All of a sudden they’re vomiting, they’re seizing and they’re overdosing and they’re dying” : State attorney explains initiative to charge drug dealers with murder
Neighbors are trying to have two dogs removed from a Gainesville home because the owner is...
“I’ve seen her hit them”: Abuse concerns have neighbors fighting to get dogs removed from a Gainesville home
A wife is joining her husband at the Alachua County jail after she attempted to pay off...
Wife arrested for bribing inmates to falsely testify against her husband

Latest News

Deputies are investigating a shooting in Marion Oaks that sent one person to the hospital
Deputies are investigating a shooting in Marion Oaks that sent one person to the hospital
Stefanik speaks of Republican unity
Deputies are investigating a shooting in Marion Oaks that sent one person to the hospital
Deputies are investigating a shooting in Marion Oaks that sent one person to the hospital
State leaders say a full restart isn’t instant--- it will take a few days for gas supplies to...
Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation’s capital
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Alexandria, Va, Sheriff's Office, shows Peter...
Ex-Army Green Beret gets 15 years for Russian espionage