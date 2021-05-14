COVID-19 vaccination card FAQs answered

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After getting your COVID-19 vaccine and receiving a vaccine card, the CDC recommends you take a picture of the card for back up then store it in a safe place with other documents like your birth certificate and passport.

Alachua County Health Department Administrator Paul Myers answered some frequently asked questions people have about storing their cards.

Do I need to carry my card around with me?

Myers said there is no need to carry the card around with you as vaccine passports are not a requirement in the state of Florida.

“We certainly don’t carry around other vaccination or medical documents and so I wouldn’t recommend carrying around your vaccination card with you,” said Myers.

Can I laminate my vaccine card?

A common issue they’re seeing is people trying to laminate their cards. Myers said this could smear the ink in addition to preventing more information to be added later on should you need a booster shot in the future.

“You don’t want to do anything to it that will prohibit any future edits to it or mess up the ink that’s on it,” said Myers.

What happens if my card is lost or damaged?

Vaccination information is kept on file so if your card is damaged or lost, all you have to do is contact the health department for a printed-out shot record free of charge.

“We have had a handful of individuals who have lost their cards or they’ve been damaged and we’ve replaced them at no charge it’s not an issue for us,” said Myers.

