Advertisement

Del. university uses government stimulus to cancel some student debt

Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.
Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPVI) - Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.

The university announced Wednesday it’s using the funds it received from the American Rescue Plan to reduce student debt.

Delaware State awarded $730,000 in debt relief to recent graduates facing financial hardship.

A total of 223 students each received about $3,300.

It made the difference in whether some students could graduate.

Delaware State administrators say it’s the least they could do for their graduates in this uncertain time.

Copyright 2021 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UF Gator Village
University of Florida gets approval for new multi-million dollar student housing
Pictures of the flies in a tree on UF's campus
Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car
In 2017, fentanyl - the drug most commonly know to cause overdose deaths - was added to state...
“All of a sudden they’re vomiting, they’re seizing and they’re overdosing and they’re dying” : State attorney explains initiative to charge drug dealers with murder
Neighbors are trying to have two dogs removed from a Gainesville home because the owner is...
“I’ve seen her hit them”: Abuse concerns have neighbors fighting to get dogs removed from a Gainesville home
A wife is joining her husband at the Alachua County jail after she attempted to pay off...
Wife arrested for bribing inmates to falsely testify against her husband

Latest News

A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means
Target is pulling Pokemon and sports cards from its stores after a consumer was assaulted over...
Target stops selling Pokemon, sports trading cards in stores over safety concerns
There's a boom in Pokemon trading card sales.
Pokemon trading card shortages
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees