Deputies are investigating a shooting in Marion Oaks that sent one person to the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Marion Oaks neighborhood.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what led to the shooting in the 1400 block of Southwest 79th Avenue Road Friday morning.

Detectives placed 10 evidence markers around the scene and even had to dig a bullet one out of a tree.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

