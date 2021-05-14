Advertisement

Firefighters rescue man trapped in garbage truck

By KOCO staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the back of garbage truck in Oklahoma early Thursday morning.

It’s unknown why the man was there.

The truck driver didn’t know the man was there until he was spotted on one of the truck’s cameras.

The driver then called 911.

It was considered a life-threatening incident.

Emergency crews managed to pull him out. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

There’s no word yet on his condition.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures of the flies in a tree on UF's campus
Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car
UF Gator Village
University of Florida gets approval for new multi-million dollar student housing
A wife is joining her husband at the Alachua County jail after she attempted to pay off...
Wife arrested for bribing inmates to falsely testify against her husband
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

Latest News

Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the back of a garbage truck Thursday in Oklahoma City....
Rescue of man in garbage truck caught on camera - no sound
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021....
Palestinians flee as Israeli artillery pounds northern Gaza
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who has been endorsed by GOP leaders to replace Rep. Liz Cheney,...
House GOP elects NY Rep. Elise Stefanik to No. 3 leadership post
FILE - In this March 18, 2021 file photo, a salesperson helps a customer shopping for boots at...
Retail sales were flat in April as stimulus spending wanes