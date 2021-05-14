Advertisement

Former Marion County deputy arrested after investigators say he lied on arrest reports

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A former Marion County deputy is under arrest after investigators said he lied on some arrest reports.

An internal review found that deputy David Ur put false information in four arrest reports.

The State Attorney’s office determined the misinformation led to the arrests and they have dropped the charges against those people.

Ur was charged with four counts of making a false official statement.

He has resigned from the Sheriffs office.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pictures of the flies in a tree on UF's campus
Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car
A wife is joining her husband at the Alachua County jail after she attempted to pay off...
Wife arrested for bribing inmates to falsely testify against her husband
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges

Latest News

Neighbors are trying to have two dogs removed from a Gainesville home because the owner is...
“I’ve seen her hit them”: Abuse concerns have neighbors fighting to get dogs removed from a Gainesville home
“I’ve seen her hit them”: Abuse concerns have neighbors fighting to get dogs removed from a...
“I’ve seen her hit them”: Abuse concerns have neighbors fighting to get dogs removed from a Gainesville home
DeSantis grants clemency to COVID-19 violators
Governor DeSantis has issued executive order granting clemency to those who violated COVID-19 restrictions
Governor DeSantis has issued executive order granting clemency to those who violated COVID-19...
Governor DeSantis has issued executive order granting clemency to those who violated COVID-19 restrictions