Former Marion County deputy arrested after investigators say he lied on arrest reports

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A former Marion County deputy is under arrest after investigators said he lied on some arrest reports.

An internal review found that deputy David Ur put false information in four arrest reports.

The State Attorney’s office determined the misinformation led to the arrests and they have dropped the charges against those people.

Ur was charged with four counts of making a false official statement.

He has resigned from the Sheriffs office.

