Marion Senior Services focuses on mental health in seniors

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s estimated that 20 percent of people ages 55 and older have some type of mental health concern, according to the CDC.

That’s why Marion Senior Services has created a new department to help elderly clients suffering from abuse or other mental health complications.

The new Human Services department will focus on in-home support, nutrition, and transportation.

Marion Senior Services Executive Director, Jennifer Martinez said the agency has seen an increase in elders in a crisis state over the past few years.

And through their Older Americans Act funding, they’re now able to offer this geriatric counseling.

“When you talk to some of these people, they’re being touched by several different agencies, and one hand isn’t knowing what the other hand is doing so we’ve really been able to streamline their care and in doing so really save our resources, because at the end of the day the more resources that we’re able save, we’re able to help more people,” Martinez said.

A big part of this program will also be educating law enforcement officers on how best to deal with elderly people with dementia and other mental heath concerns.

