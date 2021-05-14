Advertisement

Medina Spirit passes first of three drug tests ahead of Preakness Stakes

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WCJB) - Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit who has ties to the horse capitol cleared the first of three blood tests ahead of this Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.

Medina Spirit’s win at Churchill Downs has been in doubt since it tested positive for elevated levels of betamethasone.

RELATED STORY: Equine industry leaders in the horse capital say nothing malicious going on with Medina Spirit

The derby winner underwent blood sample testing between May 6th and May 11th with the first result coming back clear.

Medina Spirit will need the remaining two rounds of tests to also be clear to participate in this weekend’s race.

RELATED STORY: Baffert: Antifungal meds given to Medina Spirit had steroid

