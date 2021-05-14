Medina Spirit passes first of three drug tests ahead of Preakness Stakes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BALTIMORE, Md. (WCJB) - Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit who has ties to the horse capitol cleared the first of three blood tests ahead of this Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.

Medina Spirit’s win at Churchill Downs has been in doubt since it tested positive for elevated levels of betamethasone.

The derby winner underwent blood sample testing between May 6th and May 11th with the first result coming back clear.

Medina Spirit will need the remaining two rounds of tests to also be clear to participate in this weekend’s race.

